Just Eat (LON:JE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 1,018 ($13.39) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 785 ($10.33).

JE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 903 ($11.88) to GBX 901 ($11.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 781.71 ($10.28).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 853.20 ($11.22) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 843.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 147.10. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

