Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Just Eat from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

