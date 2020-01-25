Just Eat’s (JE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

JE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 901 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 768 ($10.10).

JE traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 865.60 ($11.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 838.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.24. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

