Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE JE opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 376.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 139,329 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

