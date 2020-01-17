K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.32. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$35.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at C$300,087.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBL. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

