K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.53

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.53 and traded as high as $42.29. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 3,961 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBL shares. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.54. The stock has a market cap of $439.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,087.36.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

