K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.60 ($14.65).

Shares of SDF opened at €8.79 ($10.22) on Tuesday. K&S has a twelve month low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.54.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

