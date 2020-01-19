K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. K12 reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in K12 by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in K12 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $856.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com