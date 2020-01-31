K12 (NYSE:LRN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News headlines about K12 (NYSE:LRN) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. K12 earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. K12 has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

