K12 (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K12 traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 65031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in K12 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in K12 by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 190,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest