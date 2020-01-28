K12 (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

K12 (NYSE:LRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. K12 updated its Q3 2020

Shares of K12 stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. K12 has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

