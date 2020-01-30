K12 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,411 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,270% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of K12 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

LRN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 394,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. K12 has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

