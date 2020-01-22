K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €10.11 ($11.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. K&S has a 52 week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

