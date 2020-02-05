K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Issues Earnings Results

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:K3C traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.24). The stock had a trading volume of 111,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. The company has a market cap of $100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.49. K3 Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 273 ($3.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

