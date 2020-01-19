K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.37

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 558528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNT shares. Pi Financial lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cormark upgraded K92 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of $680.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

K92 Mining Company Profile (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

