Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Short Interest Update

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 320,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

KDMN stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

