Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 1,405,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

