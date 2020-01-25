Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KDMN. Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.84.

KDMN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,678. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 320,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

