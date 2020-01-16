Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

KALU opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

