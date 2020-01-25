Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $1,264,250.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack A. Hockema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $923,395.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

