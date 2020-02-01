Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kajima Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93, approximately 1,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

About Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)

Kajima Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural design, civil engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It also provides various services, such as design and consulting, procurement and construction, book publishing, insurance, and sales services.

