Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $18.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,435. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

