Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

