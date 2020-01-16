Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

KLDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLDO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

