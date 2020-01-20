Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

