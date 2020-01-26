Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMDA. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 24,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,419. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $272.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Kamada during the third quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 457.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

