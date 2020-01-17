Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.60

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.60 and traded as high as $66.32. Kaman shares last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 6,141 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance