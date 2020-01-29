Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The stock has a market cap of $312.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.29. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

