Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.75

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.75 and traded as low as $32.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $312.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.44 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

