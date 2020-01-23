Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 49,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,783. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

