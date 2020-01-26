Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya Sells 13,700 Shares

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?