Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.11.

KSU stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

