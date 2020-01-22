Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.11.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 478,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

