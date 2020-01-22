Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

KSU stock opened at $165.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

