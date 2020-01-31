Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.19

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $169.91, with a volume of 17510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.52.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

