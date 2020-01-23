Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $164.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KSU. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:KSU opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

