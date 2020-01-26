Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $200,907,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,077,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

