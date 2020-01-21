Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

