Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Wedbush increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 306,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,840. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

