Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Cut to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $15.35 on Monday. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

