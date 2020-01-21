Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday.

SMUUY stock opened at $15.35 on Monday.

About Kasikornbank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

