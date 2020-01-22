Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Katana Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. Katana Capital has a one year low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a one year high of A$1.01 ($0.71).

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a self management investment trust. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

