KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 652 ($8.58).

LON KAZ traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 550.60 ($7.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.54.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

