Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

KZIA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

