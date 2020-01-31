KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 224,951 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. KB Home has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?