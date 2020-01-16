KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

KB Home stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.33. 328,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,443. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459 over the last three months. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $11,268,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $11,057,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

