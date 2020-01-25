KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

KBCSY stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.92. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

