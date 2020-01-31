KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 852,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

