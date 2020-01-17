KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Down 12%

KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA)’s stock price was down 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 212,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 33,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

