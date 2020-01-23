Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Kearny Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,219,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 629,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

